Comprehensive wrap of Ghanaian players abroad: Jordan Ayew finally breaks his duck for Swansea as Kwadwo Asamoah celebrates fifth consecutive league titles with Juventus.

Ayew brothers had last laughs as Andre and Jordan scored with Rahim winning his maiden league title in Gibraltar whiles Kwadwo Asamoah wins fifth consecutive league title and Richmond Boakye Yiadom continue to make waves in Serbia with a hat trick.

GHANAsoccernet.com provides you a full wrap on how Ghanaian players fared for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.

ENGLAND

Andre Ayew assisted and scored one for West Ham United in their 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor to help the Hammers finish 11th on the English Premiership log. Teenage sensation Daniel Agyei spent the entire duration on the bench for the home side.

Jordan Ayew scored his debut Swansea goal against West Brom in their 2-1 win in the final day of the league.

Daniel Amartey was a 59th minute substitute for Leicester City in their 1-1 stalemate with Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah enjoyed minutes of action for Manchester United as they won 2-0 against Jeffery Schlupp’s Crystal Palace.

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso missed Granada final day of the season 2-1 home defeat to Espanyol

Kevin Prince Boateng was an unused substitute for Las Palmas 3-0 away loss at Deportivo La Coruna on the final day of the Liga Santander season.

Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Atletico Madrid in their 3-1 victory over Inaki Williams’ Athletic Bilbao, which happened to the last game at the Estadio Vincente Calderon after 50 years.

In the Segunda Division, Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah was an unused substitute for Cordoba in their 1-1 draw with Segunda playoffs challengers Cadiz CF.

FRANCE

Majeed Waris played full throttle of Lorient 1-1 home draw with Bordeaux as they secured a playoffs spot against Troyes. His compatriot Alhassan Wakaso was not included in the match day squad.

Ghana youth defender Geoffrey Acheampong was not included in Bastia 1-0 away defeat to Olympique Marseille as they suffered relegation from Ligue 1.

ITALY

Torino’s Afriyie Acquah returned from suspension against Isaac Coffie’s Genoa but lost 2-1, with Coffie playing full throttle.

Kwadwo Asamoah sat on the bench for entire duration of Juventus 3-0 home win over Crotone on the final day of the season to clinch a record six consecutive Serie A titles but Kwadwo’s fifth. His compatriot Maxwell Boadu Acosty also failed to make an appearance for the away side.

Both Claude Adjapong and Alfred Duncan missed Sassuolo’s impressive 6-2 home win over Cagliari.

Godfred Donsah starred for Bologna in their 3-0 away loss to AC Milan at the San Siro.

Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was a second half substitute in Udinese 1-1 home draw with Sampdoria.

GERMANY

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung ended the season on a high with Hamburg SV as they beat Wolfsburg 2-1 at home.

Bernard Tekpetey made a cameo appearance for Schalke 04 in their 1-1 away stalemate with relegated Ingolstadt.

Ebenezer Ofori came on for the final 18 minutes in Stuttgart 4-1 mauling of Wurzburger Kickers to finish the Bundesliga 2 as champions

AUSTRIA

Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah was yellow carded in FC Liefering 3-2 home defeat to Wattens.

Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga was substituted in the 90th minute for Mattersburg in their 1-0 home win against Altach.

Kadri Mohammed attracted a yellow card in Austria Vienna 2-1 away loss to AC Wolfsberger.

BELGIUM

Denis Appiah starred for Anderlecht as they beat Oostende 3-2 to end the season on a high after being declared winners of the Belgian league in midweek, Frank Acheampong came on in 78th minute for Algerian attacker Sofiane Hanni to score whiles Emmanuel Adjei Sowah spent the entire duration on the substitute bench.

Midfielder Bernard Yao Kumordzi enjoyed 72 minutes of action for Genk in their 1-1 away draw with Lokeren.

Attacking midfielder Eric Ocansey returned to Eupen lineup at KSV Roeselare in the Europa League playoffs spot but lost 3-2.

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah Lawerh enjoyed 90 minutes for Basaksehir as they drew blank with Trabzonspor.

In the Lig 2, John Boye again was at the thick of events for Sivasspor as they mauled Yeni Malatyaspor 4-0 to pip them to the Lig 2 title on the final day.

Jerry Akaminko was not included in the match squad of Eskisehirspor as they were beaten by Altinordu but they secured a playoffs spot.

Midfielder Seidu Salifu played the entire duration of Umraniyespor 3-1 away loss to Balikesirspor whiles compatriot Mahatma Otoo failed to get minutes for the defeated side. The loss ended Umraniyespor hopes of making the Lig 1 playoffs.

SCOTLAND

Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben played 66 minutes for Hearts as they were defeated 2-0 by champions Celtic.

Joe Dodoo was an unused substitute for Rangers in 2-1 win over St. Johnstone

SWEDEN

Ghanaian youngster Divine Naah made a cameo appearance for Orebro in their 0-0 away draw at Halmstad.

Samuel Mensah was used as a makeshift central defender in Ostersunds 2-1 win against Kalmar.

Ghanaian duo Mohammed Abubakari and Mohammed Nasiru were involved in Hacken 0-0 stalemate with AFC Eskilstuna, with Emmanuel Frimpong making a 74th minute substitute for Eskilstuna.

SERBIA

Ghanaian forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored a hat trick for Red Star Belgrade as they mauled Radnicki Nis 4-0 at home but compatriot Abraham Frimpong missed the game through suspension.

Obeng Regan failed to make an appearance for Cukaricki in their 1-0 home loss to Rad Beograd.

SWITZERLAND

Raphael Dwamena played full throttle for Swiss League 2 champions FC Zurich in their 2-0 home loss to relegated Will.

PORTUGAL

Benfica emerged league champions on Saturday evening by thumping Vitoria Guimaraes 5-0 at the Estadio da Luz. Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah missed the game for the visitors through injury.

Former Berekum Chelsea midfield enforcer Abdul Basit was an unused substitute for Maritimo in their 0-0 stalemate with Pacos Ferreira, which helped Maritimo secured a Europa League ticket.

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng opened the scoring for Moreirense in their 3-1 romping of FC Porto on the final day of the Portuguese liga Sagres to extend his goal scoring tally of the season to 7 and 4 assists.

Joseph Amoah played 90 minutes for Guimareas B as they defeated Benfica B 3-2.

Nimble footed winger Ernest Ohemeng made a cameo appearance for Academica in their 2-1 away win over FC Porto B.

BULGARIA

Samuel Inkoom enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Veraya as they secured a Europa League spot with a 1-0 victory over Pirin Blagoevrad at home after playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg fortnight ago. They won the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

NORWAY

Ghanaian youngster Patrick Kpozo was an unused substitute for Tromso in their 1-1 home draw with Stromsgodset.

USA

Striker Dominic Oduro warmed the bench for Montreal Impact in their 4-1 victory against Portland Timbers.

David Accam scored his fifth goal of the campaign for Chicago Fire in their 1-0 win over DC United. Ghanaian duo Lloyd Sam starred for the entire for DC United with compatriot Chris Odoi Atsem making an 84th minute substitute appearance whiles Patrick Nyarko missed the game through injury.

Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes for Columbus in their 2-1 away defeat to New England Revolution whiles midfielder Mohammed Abu was substituted in the 73rd minute. Harrison Afful was again missing for the Crews with an injury. Meanwhile, Gershon Koffie made his debut for the Revs as he came on for Hollinger-Janzen at half time.

Latif Blessing played 69 minutes for Sporting Kansas City in their 2-0 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps

Samuel Asante was yellow carded for Richmond Kickers in their 1-1 draw with Rochester

Kwadwo Poku registered his name on the score sheet for Miami FC in their 2-0 over Indy Eleven.

FINLAND

Anthony Annan played 90 minutes for HJK Helsinki in their 1-0 away win at PS Kemi whiles compatriot Evans Mensah was a 65th minute substitute for the victors.

Defender David Addy kept his good run of form for Rops but they suffered a 3-0 thumping at SJK.

POLAND

Aziz Tetteh spent the 90 minutes of action on the substitute bench for Lech Poznan 0-0 draw with Lechia Gdansk to end their slim hope of clinching the Polish league title.

INDONESIA

Veteran midfielder Michael Essien came off the bench for Persib Bandung in their 0-0 home draw with Semen Padang.

KAZAKHSTAN

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi made a cameo appearance for Astana FC in their 2-0 away win over FK Akzhayik.

ZAMBIA

Veteran Ghanaian mdifeder Mustapha Essuman captained Buildcon in their 1-0 home loss to Forest Rangers.

EGYPT

John Antwi grabs a consolation for Misr Lel Makasa in their 3-1 home defeat to Al Ittihad Al-Shakandry

GIBRALTAR

Rahim Ayew helps FC Europa clinch their maiden league title in his first season with the club.

NIGERIA

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was voted as the Man of the Match in Enugu Rangers 1-0 win over Remo Stars.

@Reuben Obodai17

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)