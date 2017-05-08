Comprehensive wrap up of the performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Veteran midfielder Michael Essien made the headlines in Indonesia over the weekend after coming off the bench to score from the spot to propel his side to the summit of the league log while Christian Atsu helps Newcastle United win the English Championship title on Sunday afternoon.

ENGLAND

Jeffrey Schlupp played the entire duration of Crystal Palace 5-0 humbling at Manchester City.

Teenage sensation Daniel Agyei missed out again for Burnley in their 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute for Leicester City in 3-0 home victory over Watford.

Jordan Ayew starred again for Swansea City as they beat Everton 1-0 at home to boost their slim hope beating the drop.

Andre Ayew assisted for Manuel Lanzini's 64th minute goal against Tottenham, which seemingly ended their league title aspirations.

In the Championship, Belgian-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Odoi played the entire duration of Fulham 2-1 away win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Albert Adomah played 61 minutes for Aston Villa as they drew with the already qualified Brighton.

Christian Atsu helped Newcastle United clinch the Championship title on the final day of the season with a 3-0 win over Andy Yiadom's Barnsley. Yiadom missed the game through injury.

In League Two, Reading loanee Tariqe Fosu was the hero for Colchester United as he bagged a brace in their 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town.

Welsh-born Ghanaian midfielder Ethan Ampadu played the entire duration of Exeter City 3-2 loss to Carlisle United.

FRANCE

Majeed Waris played full 90 minutes for Lorient in their 1-1 home stalemate with Angers but compatriot Alhassan Wakaso failed to make appearance.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey was used as a makeshift right back in Atletico Madrid 1-0 win against Eibar

Mubarak Wakaso was missing in action for Granada as they were trounced 4-0 by Real Madrid.

Kevin Prince Boateng did not travel to Sporting Gijon with Las Palmas as he is serving a three match ban following his last week's red card against Atletico Madrid.

In the Segunda division, Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah was yet again on the bench for Cordoba as they suffered 2-0 defeat to Getafe.

GERMANY

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung played full throttle of Hamburg in the 0-0 stalemate with Mainz 05.

In the Bundeliga 2, Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori played 57 minutes of Stuttgart 3-0 home win over Aue to edge closer to making a return to the top flight division.

GREECE

Nomadic midfielder Derek Boateng played in OFI Crete 1-1 away draw with Lamia

NORWAY

Patrick Kpozo failed to make appearance for Tromso in their 1-1 home draw with Kristiansund

BELGIUM

Bernard Kumordzi was an unused substitute for Genk as they pip Eupen 2-1 at home in the EUROPA League qualification round up.

Frank Acheampong was substituted in the 45th of Anderlecht 2-0 win against Zulte Waregem in the Championship Group round up whiles Dennis Appiah enjoyed the entire duration.

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah starred for title chasers Basaksehir as they defeated Antalyaspor 1-0.

In the Lig 2, Mahatma Otoo and Seidu Salifu were involved in Umraniyespor 2-1 away defeat to Gaziantep which has somehow rocked their premier league qualification hopes.

Jerry Akaminko was substituted at half time for Eskisirhespor in their 2-0 away loss to Denizlispor to dent their top flight qualification hopes.

AUSTRIA

Kadiri Mohammed enjoyed full throttle of Austria Vienna 1-1 stalemate at Altach.

Defender Gideon Mensah played the entire duration of FC Leifering 5-0 hammering of Kapfenburg.

David Atanga scored for Mattesburg in their 2-1 win over his parent club Red Bull Salzburg.

POLAND

Aziz Tetteh was missing for Lech Poznan in their 3-0 drubbing of Termalica.

ITALY

Maxwell Boadu Acosty came on in the 52nd minute for Crotone in their 1-0 win over the already relegated Pescara without the much talked about Sulley Muntari.

Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused player in Juventus 1-1 draw against Torino in the Turin derby with compatriot Afriyie Acquah sent off for two bookings.

Ghanaian duo Claude Adjapong and Alfred Duncan played full throttle of Sassuolo 2-2 draw with Fiorentina.

In the Serie B, Bright Addae played full throttle of Ascoli 1-1 with Benevento who had Ghanaian defender Rahman Chibsah sent off in the 88th minute.

Defender Patrick Asmah was an unused substitute for Avellino in their 1-1 draw to Bari.

Hot headed midfielder Moses Odjer cost his side Salernitana a red card as they lost 2-0 to Carpi.

Midfielder Ransford Selasi saw 90 minutes of action for Novara in their shocking 1-0 away win over Cesena.

SWEDEN

Joseph Aidoo enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Hammerby as they were held 1-1 by Ostersunds who had compatriot Samuel Mensah on the substitute bench.

Mohamed Nasiru and Mohammed Abubakari both played played 90 minutes for Hacken in their 2-2 stalemate with Sirius.

FINLAND

Veteran midfielder Anthony Annan came on for compatriot Evans Mensah in the 67th minute but could not prevent HJK Helsinki going down 2-1 at VPS.

David Addy saw 90 minutes of action for Rops in their 1-0 loss to HIFK.

SCOTLAND

Joe Dodoo was involved in Rangers FC 2-1 away win against Patrick Thistle.

KAZAKHSTAN

Patrick Twumasi came on in the 79th minute for Astana in their 1-1 draw at Tobol.

INDONESIA

Michael Essien came off the bench at half time to score a penalty for Persib Bandung in their 1-0 against Persipura Jayapura.

PORTUGAL

Osei Barnes came off the bench and sent off for dangerous challenge in Pacos Ferreira 1-0 home loss to Fariense

Joseph Amoah came on in the 46th minute for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon B.

Winger Ernest Ohemeng played a substitute role for Academica in their 1-0 over Guimaraes B.

BULGARIA

Samuel Inkoom played 51 minutes for Vereya in their 3-1 victory against Botev Plovdiv to win the Europa League offs ticket.

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Abraham Frimpong played for Red Star Belgrade in 3-2 loss to FK Vozvodac but the former was substituted in the 62nd minute.

SOUTH AFRICA

Lawrence Lartey spent the entire 90 minutes of Ajax Cape Town 1-0 against Chippa United on the substitute bench.

Joseph Adjei was a 90th minute substitute for Cape Town City FC in their 1-0 win over Free State Stars.

USA

Ghanaian duo Dominic Oduro and Lloyd Sam were both substituted on the 84th minute mark for Montreal Impact and DC United respectively in a game that the former won by 1-0.

Jonathan Mensah played full throttle for Columbus Crew as they beat New England Revolution 2-0 at home whiles compatriot Mohammed Abu spent the entire duration on the bench but there was no place for Harrison Afful in the match day squad after announcing the birth of first child during the week.

David Accam scored for the spot for Chicago Fire in their 2-2 draw with Emmanuel Boateng's LA Galaxy.

Latif Blessing was an unused substitute for Sporting Kansas City in their 2-0 away loss to Minnesota United.

In the United Soccer League, Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan was an unused substitute for New York Cosmos in their 1-1 away stalemate at Jacksonville.

Ghanaian duo Michael Kafari and Kwadwo Poku squared off for Puerto Rico and FC Miami respective but the latter came out tops with a 2-1 victory.

KENYA

Gilbert Fiamenyo could not help his side AFC Leopards from going down 3-0 at home to giants Gor Mahia.

