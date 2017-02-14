Confederation Cup: Bechem United rake in paltry GH¢1,900 as gate proceeds from MC Alger clash

Bechem United raked in a paltry GH¢ 1,900 as their share of gate proceeds from their CAF Confederation Cup tie against MC Algers.

United are counting their losses after their debut campaign attracted a handful of supporters at the Accra sports stadium.

GH¢ 3,000 was accrued at the gate but the 2016 FA Cup holders took home a little above halve of the amount after deductions.

“Our expenditure for the game supersedes the income and don’t forget we pre-financed the game waiting for the cash from the Ghana FA for our return leg in Algiers”, club president Kingsley Owusu Achau told Starr Sports.

Bechem United are expected to leave Ghana on next week for the return leg.

The Hunters recorded a 2-1 win against the Algerian outfit with the return leg fixed for next week.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)