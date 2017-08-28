CONFIRMED: Alhassan Wakaso signs three year deal with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has finally signed a three year deal with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes to bring his 8 months stay with Lorient to an end GHANAsoccernet.com.

The 25-year-old midfielder is not new to the Portuguese league having spent three seasons with mid table team Rio Ave and before that with with Portimonensi.

The Ghanaian signed a three year deal and will now be expected to be in the team that will play against Boavista after the international break.

Guimaraes have had a disappointing start to the season and are 11th on the league table with three games gone- the arrival of the Ghanaian is expected to boost the team and allow the forward players more freedom to go up the pitch to get goals.

