CONFIRMED: Asante Kotoko sign former Hearts of Oak winger Ollenu Ashitey on two-year deal

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of midfielder Ollenu Ashitey on a two-year deal.

The club's official newspaper reports that his transfer was financed by staunch fan Christopher Demenya.

The Chief Eexcutive of Chrisbill Group of Companies contributed GHc 20,000 to support the player's move.

Ashitey was also given GHc 10,000 as a gift from the renowned benefactor.

He joins Abass Mohammed, Kwame Boahene, Awudu Nafiu, Yakubu Mohammed, Isaac Quansah, Prince Acquah, Baba Mahama and Seth Opare for the club's campaign this season.

