CONFIRMED: Black Stars to start AFCON 2017 training on Wednesday

The Black Stars will start training on 28 December in Accra to prepare for next month's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

A provisional squad yet to be released by head coach Avram Grant will start the preparations.

This is expected to be the first phase of their schedule to get in shape for the tournament which will start on 15 January in Gabon.

A statement read: '' The management of the Ghana Football held a meeting with the Management and Technical teams of the Black Stars and approved the program for the 2017 AFCON

''a. Local training session at the St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School from 28th December to 1st January, 2017.

'' b.Press Conference to announce players for the 2017 AFCON on 31st December, 2017 at 12 noon at the GFA Conference hall.

'' c. Departure to the UAE for a 12-day pre tournament training from 2nd to 13th January, 2017

'' d. Departure from UAE to Gabon on 13th January, 2017.''

It precedes the team's pre-camping training tour in Dubai after New Year's Day.

Ghana's campaign begin on 17 January against familiar foes Uganda in Port Gentil.

