CONFIRMED: Dauda Mohammed signs four and a half year deal with Belgian giants Anderlecht

The long awaited deal between Belgian giants Anderlecht and Ghana U20 star Dauda Mohammed has finally come to an end as the talented striker has signed a four and a half years deal with the Royal Club at an undisclosed fee, GHANASOCCERNET.com can confirm.

But according to reports in the local media Kotoko accepted a $450,000 offer from Anderlecht for Mohammed as the player left the shores of Ghana for Belgian last week.

The player finally put pen to paper on Monday and has since started training with the Belgian topflight side.

The transfer fee incorporates several variables including game time.

Dauda, 19, has been one of the top talents in the league season scoring eight goals in twenty appearances last season.

Dauda becomes the third Ghanaian player after Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Sowah to be rolled onto the current books of Anderlecht.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

