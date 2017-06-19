CONFIRMED: Former Kotoko chief Major (RTD) Yaw Larson is dead

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chairman Major (RTD) Yaw Ampeme Larson is dead, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm.

He passed on at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after a short illness on Sunday, 18th June 2017.

He was 77 years old.

Confirming the news of the death to Ghanasoccernet, a niece of the late Major, Dora Ophebea said the former football administrator was taking ill for some time before passing on.

"Yes it's true. He died yesterday at the 37 Military Hospital yesterday. He had been battling some sickness for some time before bidding us farewell,' Dora confirmed.

The former Kotoko Chairman who was also an executive member of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) among his numerous contributions to Ghana football launched a book entitled 'Professionalism in Ghana Football: the myth, perception and reality,' a year ago.

He has not been buried as the family are yet to announce the burial and funeral arrangements.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

