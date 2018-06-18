Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

CONFIRMED: Ghana FA Gen Secretary and Protocol Officer to travel with Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah to FIFA

Published on: 18 June 2018
Ghana FA General Secretary Isaac Addo

Sports Minister Isaac will be accompanied by Ghana Football Association General Secretary  Isaac Addo and Protocol Officer Alex Asante to FIFA on Tuesday.

Government claims it is taking steps to dissolve the local football governing body in reaction to a documentary by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some Ghana FA officials were on camera taking bribes.

But government's decision is seen as direct interference which could lead to FIFA sanctions.

A five-member committee comprising Dr. Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars players Abedi Pele and Rev. Osei Kofi, and Ms. Eva Okyere.

It is unknown if members of the Interim Management Committee will also travel with the Sports Minister.

Comments

This article has comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations