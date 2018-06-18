CONFIRMED: Ghana FA Gen Secretary and Protocol Officer to travel with Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah to FIFA

Sports Minister Isaac will be accompanied by Ghana Football Association General Secretary Isaac Addo and Protocol Officer Alex Asante to FIFA on Tuesday.

Government claims it is taking steps to dissolve the local football governing body in reaction to a documentary by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some Ghana FA officials were on camera taking bribes.

But government's decision is seen as direct interference which could lead to FIFA sanctions.

A five-member committee comprising Dr. Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars players Abedi Pele and Rev. Osei Kofi, and Ms. Eva Okyere.

It is unknown if members of the Interim Management Committee will also travel with the Sports Minister.