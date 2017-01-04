CONFIRMED: Hearts goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu seals Enugu Rangers

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu has joined Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers International FC on a two year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Asante Kotoko shot stopper failed to claim the number spot of the Phobians in his three years spell.

He was released after the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season.

The lanky goalie represented Ghana at the African Youth Championship in Senegal in 2015 and the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015.

He joins Ghanaian compatriot Nana Bonsu at the Nigerian outfit.

By Nuhu Adams

