CONFIRMED: Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Bolga All Stars to play home matches at Tamale

Residents of Tamale will be enjoying Premier League Football in the Northern Regional capital for the first time in about six years as Bolga All Stars have confirmed they will be playing their home matches in the 2017 season in the regional capital.

Already, the Tamale Sports Stadium will be hosting the 2017 CAF Champions League matches as Wa All Stars have adopted the venue as their home ground for the continental games.

According to the official website of the Bolga-based side, "...the team will adopt the Utrecht Academy Park for the first round of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League due to the unavailability of the Bolgatanga Sports Stadium."

"The renovation of the Bolgatanga Sports Stadium is going on well but with the league starting next month we are not likely to finish it at that time so we will move to Tamale for the fisrt round of the season. It's not something we are happy about as a club but we have no option than to play home away from home due to the nature of our stadium," the statement added.

The president of the club who doubles as the Regional Football Association Chairman Salifu Zida added that they are doing everything within their strength to get their home ground ready for the second round of the season.

"We are doing everything within our power to ensure that we return to the Bolga Stadium during the second round," Zida noted.

The Stars of the East will be making their maiden appearance when the 2017 Ghana Premier League season starts after they became the first team from the Upper East Region to qualify for the elite division of Ghana Football.

