CONFIRMED: Talented midfielder Majeed Ashimeru seals loan move to Swiss top-flight side St Gallen

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has completed his move to Swiss Super League side St Gallen on a season-long loan deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The hugely-talented player passed a medical on Monday and was unveiled today (Tuesday) ahead of the new season.

Ashimeru spent the last six months of the season on loan at Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger where he excelled by scoring two goals in 15 matches.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at second-tier Austria Lustenau and managed to score one goal in 11 appearances.

St. Gallen finished fifth in last season's Swiss Super League.

Ashimeru will be playing for his third European club in one year since he signed for Red Bull Salzburg from WAFA where he was star man.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 26, 2018