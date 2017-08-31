Congo arrive in Ghana today for crunch game against the Black Stars

Congo will leave Brazzaville for Ghana on Thursday, just about 24 hours to their 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying game against the Black Stars in Kumasi, Footy-Ghana.com has confirmed.

The Diables Rouges have had a fair share of challenges in grouping for their third game in the African qualifiers to the Russia tournament.

On Tuesday, the Red Devils, led by head coach Sébastien Migné, held their first training session at the stade de l’Unité de Kintélé.

The following players Christoffer Mafoumbi, Pavhel Ndzila, Barel Mouko, Fernand Mayembo, Tobias Badila, Clevid Dikamona, Marvin Baudry, Dimitri Bissiki, Beranger Itoua, Durel Avounou, Cesair Gandzé, Merveil Ndockyt, Fodé Doré, Fabrice Ondama, Rahavi Kifoueti, Yves Pambou, Juvhel Tsoumou, Illoy-Ayyet and Dylan Bahamboula.

Then Hermann Lakolo, Prestige Mboungou, Matheus Botamba and Baron Kibamba were able to complete the training.

Meanwhile, star striker Thievy Bifouma finally arrived Tuesday evening from his base in Turkey after an initial delay.

Also, late invitee Mavis Tchibota, who missed his flight on Monday, left Israel on Tuesday and is expected to join the team in time for their departure.

Tchibota was handed a late call after striker Dylan Saint-Louis was blocked from honouring his debut call-up by his new club Paris FC.

Also captains Prince Oniangué and Delvin N’Dinga will miss the trip to Kumasi but are expected to be available for the September 5 reverse as they sort out their club future by transfer deadline day.

In order not to be found wanting upon their late arrival in Ghana, the Congo Football Federation has sent out a two-man delegation to inspect lodging facilities for the team.

Source: www.footyafrica.com

