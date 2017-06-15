Congo-based Solomom Asante linked with switch to the Dutch league

Ghana and TP Mazembe winger Solomon Asante is being wooed by clubs in the Dutch league two years after a lucrative deal to Russia collapsed.

The diminutive yet pacey winger has rediscovered his mojo with TP Mazembe in Congo and with one year left on his contract negotiating an exit would be very easy.

Mazembe owner Moise Katumbi a very tough nut to crack when dealing in transfers has his hands twisted and risks losing one of his priced assets for nothing if he plays hard ball.

Asante recently won the Sports Writers Association of Ghana player of the year award after his splendid performance in the CAF Confederation Cup and it was even much mightier given he beat off competition from West United’s Andre Ayew and Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey.

The 26-year-old has held a lifelong dream of testing his footballing prowess in Europe and there is every indication that is the right time-with his football is on the rise again and his contract coming to an end in Lubumbashi.

GHANAsoccernet.com that Nac Breda, PEC Zwolle and FC Utrecht have all made enquiries about the player.

