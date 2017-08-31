Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Congo lose striker Dylan Saint-Louis and two others for Ghana clash on Friday

Published on: 31 August 2017
Congo have lost three key players for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Kumasi.

New PSG Striker Dylan Saint-Louis could not join the Red Devils for his debut and has been replaced by Mavis Tchibota who plays for Israeli side Bnei Yehuda

Also, midfield duo Prince Oniangue and Delvin N'Dinga have been ruled out for this first leg.

There are reports they two players will be available for the return clash on 5 September.

