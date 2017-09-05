Congo thrashing second biggest victory for Black Stars in World Cup qualification history

Ghana's 5-1 win at Congo is the second biggest away win for the the Black Stars in FIFA World Cup qualification history.

The last time Ghana scored five goals in a World Cup qualifier on the road was back in 18 June, 1972 when they trounced Dahomey 5-0.

Abukari Gariba scored a brace and single goals from Ibrahim Sunday,Kwasi Owusu and Joe Ghartey.

The last player to score hat trick for Ghana before Thomas Teye Partey was Jordan Ayew on 9 June 2014 against south Korea in a pre-World Cup friendly played Miami, USA.

Coincidentally current coach Kwesi Appiah was in-charge.

By Bright Yeboah Taylor of Adehye3 fm.

