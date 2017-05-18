Congolese giants AS Vita set to take back Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison

Congolese side AS Vita are keen to take back Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison who is believed to have been released by Orlando Pirates.

The Bucs are reported to have released the Ghanaian after just a season at the club.

“He lacks commitment at training and his off-the-field conduct is not helping things either. Remember that he was arrested last month. Even though the case was withdrawn, the damage was already done because Pirates made headlines for the wrong reasons," a source close told Phakaaathi.

"They have decided to release him along with the host of other players, who are not in the coach’s plans for next season,”

“His former club As Vita want him back and I heard that he met their representatives in Swaziland recently. I think he is going there next season, but he will not be at Pirates next season."

Morrison, 23, has endured lack of playing opportunities since he joined.

He failed to make a single appearance in the league this.

