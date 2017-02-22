Considerate Michael Essien lenient on Panathinaikos over repayment plan for contract termination; trusts Greek Football Federation to be fair in their judgement

The war between former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien and Greek giants Panathinaikos keeps heightening every minute with the midfielder revealing that he considered the club to determine how they will repay his entitlements following the termination of his contract.

The former Chelsea star also says he trusts in the Greek Football Federation to be able to adjudicate the matter and get him all his entitlements hence not referring to FIFA.

According to the former Ghana star in a recent interview with gazzetta.gr, he agreed for a payment plan that will favour the club on two occasions but the club shamefully ignored repayment on the appropriate dates agreed.

"When Panathinaikos informed me of the decision to terminate my contract, I accepted their proposal for resolving all outstanding amounts due to me for the season 2015/16 in several installments until 2018,” Essien revealed.

“So we reached a settlement agreement with the payment schedule to be in favor of Panathinaikos.

“This agreement was accepted twice (the first time on August 7, 2016 and the second on September 6, 2016) and for some reasons, they failed to meet the payment schedule that they had proposed to me twice,” unhappy Michael Essien noted.

He continued: “For this reason I warned them several times both orally and in writing to pay but they failed to meet their contractual obligations. That is why I decided to apply to the relevant committee of the Greek Football Committee.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan star however did not hesitate to repose his confidence in the Greek football authority to be able to reclaim all his entitlements for him.

"First of all I trust the committee of the Greek Football Federation and that is why we chose to go there instead of submitting a request to FIFA.

“I firmly believe that I will have a fair trial despite the false, slanderous and inappropriate claims Panathinaikos.

“I think the committee of Greek Football Federation will consider my arguments carefully, my statement and all the evidence by adopting a fair and honest decision. I respect them and always expect respect in the same way, so I ask the club to stop sending a false picture of me and stop slandering my name and my character," Essien added.

The recent happenings between the star and the Greek side have come as a surprise to many as their marriage started on a good note with the players receiving a tumultuous welcome during his unveiling.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

