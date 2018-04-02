Construct $50k AstroTurf for Agogo and have your name immortalised on it - Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi urges

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi has called on the public to consider constructing an AstroTurf for Agogo and get their names immortalised on it.

He said this at the annual soccer championship held at Agogo when he was outlining efforts to get a new stadium established in the constituency.

According to him, it will take a minimum of $50k to construct a sizeable artificial turf for the constituency and anyone who will do that will forever be remembered in history.

"Get us an AstroTurf and you will forever be remembered by the people of Asante Akyem North Constituency," he said.

Hon. Appiah-Kubi disclosed that constituents of Asante Akyem North have the first option of constructing the AstroTurf to warrant getting their names immortalised before non-residents can be considered.

"Residents of this constituency (Asante Akyem North Constituency) have the first option of constructing the AstroTurf to get their names immortalised on the facility but if we fail to take advantage of this opportunity, I'll have no option than to get non-residents to do that," he added.

Hon. Appiah-Kubi who doubles as the Deputy Railways Minister insists he's taking the measure to ensure the constituency gets a sporting facility for the development of sports to compliment government effort.

He also revealed attempts made in getting the Sports Ministry and the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development to aid in the construction of a sporting facility for the constituency.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu

