Contenders for the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards, which will be presented at a ceremony in Ghana today.
Player of the Year
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB, Borussia Dortmund/GER)
Sadio Mane (SEN, Liverpool/ENG) Mohamed Salah (EGY, Liverpool)
Women’s Player of the Year
Chrestina Kgatlana (RSA, UWC Ladies)
Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (CMR, CSKA Moscow/RUS)
Asisat Oshoala (NGR, Dalian Quanjian/CHN)
Youth Player of the Year
Patson Daka (ZAM, Liefering/AUT)
Krepin Diatta (SEN, Sarpsborg/ NOR)
Salam Giddou (MLI, Guidars)
Coach of the Year
Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Casablanca/MAR)
Hector Cuper (EGY) Gernot Rohr (NGR)
Club of the Year
Al Ahly (EGY), TP Mazembe (COD), Wydad Casablanca (MOR)
National Team of the Year
Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria
Women’s National Team of the Year
Ghana U-20, Nigeria U-20, South Africa