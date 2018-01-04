Contenders for the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards, which will be presented at a ceremony in Ghana today.

Player of the Year

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB, Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Sadio Mane (SEN, Liverpool/ENG) Mohamed Salah (EGY, Liverpool)

Women’s Player of the Year

Chrestina Kgatlana (RSA, UWC Ladies)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (CMR, CSKA Moscow/RUS)

Asisat Oshoala (NGR, Dalian Quanjian/CHN)

Youth Player of the Year

Patson Daka (ZAM, Liefering/AUT)

Krepin Diatta (SEN, Sarpsborg/ NOR)

Salam Giddou (MLI, Guidars)

Coach of the Year

Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Casablanca/MAR)

Hector Cuper (EGY) Gernot Rohr (NGR)

Club of the Year

Al Ahly (EGY), TP Mazembe (COD), Wydad Casablanca (MOR)

National Team of the Year

Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria

Women’s National Team of the Year

Ghana U-20, Nigeria U-20, South Africa

