Controversial Takyi Arhin appointed as Black Satellites Management Committee Member

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders has been appointed as a member of the new Black Satellites Management Committee.

Arhin, who is a known critic of the Ghana Football Association, has been rewarded with a position on the newly created management committee of the Ghana U-20 Male Team.

"Everyone knows me and that is how I am going to remain," Takyi Arhin said.

"Even if I'm confirmed, I’m still going to speak my mind as critical as I have been."

Another new entrant to the Committee is Vision FC President Michael Osekre.

