"Corruption has waned our football"-Kwabena Yeboah laments

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Kwabena Yeboah has lamented on how corruption has engulfed football in Ghana.

According to the ace sports journalist, the speed at which corruption is rising has minimize the integrity of football in the country and needs to be curbed.

“Our football is badly weakened by corruption. The corruption is a result of greed and irresponsibility on the part some and also our collective failure in confronting the canker. Bribery is becoming a nerve-centre of this beautiful sport which is sad to relate”.

“FIFA’s ban of one our referees on acts that borders on pure dirt should awaken us. GFA cannot continue to play the ostrich particularly as the Ghana Premier League reaches the second round”, Kwabena Yeboah lamented.

