Cosmos Dauda insists he 'still has a lot to offer' Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda has insisted he still has “a lot to offer” to Hearts of Oak, contrary to suggestions that his career with Phobians is drawing to a close.

Dauda joined the Phobians two seasons ago from second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jet and went on to become a core member of the side as he ended the campaign with 14 goals.

However, the 24-year-old came under a barrage of criticisms from the club's supporters in his second year with the club as his form dipped drastically after a return of just two goals in 19 appearances.

Coach Frank Nuttal overlooked Dauda's services for most part of last season following the emergence of Kwame Kizito.

But with Kizito's departure from the club the door is expected to be opened to Dauda who argues he can still contribute quality and composure to fire the Phobians to glory in forthcoming campaign.

“Last season was tumultuous for me. Things just didn’t click. I know a lot was expected from me considering how good I was the previous season. It’s saddening but I am empowered to take it all in my strides. Things will soon change. I am now concentrating on the basics because I lost it. I am working very hard to get back to the goal poacher I was. As for the goals, trust me it will begin to rain soon because I still have a lot to offer," he chirpily told kickgh.com He added, “I feel very happy at the club. The coach, players, management, board and fans have been very supportive. They never gave up on me during the hard times but rather encouraged me to press on. There’s an aura of unity among us and that has been the secret behind our rosy campaign last term.”

He is yet to hit the back of the net in the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament after four games but he's expected to lead the line when they square off against Premier League newcomers Dreams FC in the finals at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)