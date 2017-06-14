Countryman Songo is uneducated - Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has hit out at controversial sports presenter Patrick 'Countryman Songo' Osei Agyemang, challenging him to produce his academic certificates, branding the under-siege anchor an 'illiterate'.

Songo, who is has made his name by making libelous and bizarre statements against various people in Ghana football through his Fire 4 Fire programme has was no time in attacking Gyan in good or times.

The presenter specializes in downplaying Gyan's achievements while highlighting his shortcomings at any given opportunity.

Songo hit out at Gyan on Monday and Tuesday despite hitting the 50 goal mark for Ghana while sometimes describing the striker's near misses as opportunities a grandmother won't fluff.

Gyan has never missed an opportunity to set the records straight when it comes to issues concerning Songo.

And according to the former Sunderland and for Al Ain striker, Songo is not a journalist and describes him at best an uneducated comedian who is bent on dragging his name into the mire.

“Songo’s programme is a comedy show. People watch to it to entertain themselves. That show is not a serious show that people would have to follow,“Gyan told Hot FM.

“A journalist like that [Countryman Songo] I don’t know where he got his journalism lessons from,” Gyan said

“ He has been spewing lies and deceiving the country, his programme is like a comedy show.”

“He can criticize me but he must do that with fact which I will have no problem about that. If he criticizes me without fact then it means he doesn’t know his work.”

“My advice to him and other journalists is that, they should educate Songo because he is not educated.”

Gyan added that Songo is the key reason why sports journalism in Ghana is widely thought to be on the decline.

Gyan recently joined a league of extraordinary footballers to have clocked half a century goals for their country.

He is also widely regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of modern day.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)