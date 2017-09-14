Coventry City boss Mark Robins eyeing Kwame Thomas's return next month

Coventry City manager Mark Robins is relishing the return of Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas from his short loan deal next month.

The 21-year-old was sent out on a short term loan deal to Sutton United last Friday to get regular playing time to bring him up to speed, a move the manager would clearly not have sanctioned a few days later after seeing his attacking options significantly reduced following a double injury to Marc McNulty and Tony Andreu in last Saturday's 1-0 win over Port Vale.

The former Derby County forward has joined National League side Sutton United on what was supposed to be an initial one-month loan following a frustrating spell with injuries and form.

Thomas has impressed the Sutton faithful in his first two outings and after hearing about his recent performances, Mark Robins is delighted with his striker’s progress at Gander Green Lane and looking forward to welcoming him back in to the fold on when the short-term deal expires on October 7.

“It’s good for him, and it’s good for us,” he said.

“But once that loan is up I believe we can bring him back and he can play a part for us because we’ll need him.”

Since joining Paul Doswell’s men at the weekend,Thomas completing 90 minutes on Saturday against Gateshead before playing an influential role on Tuesday night against Dagenham and Redbridge where he provided the assist for Craig Dundas to score his 100th goal for the Yellows in a 2-1 win.

Speaking after Sutton’s 1-1 draw with Gateshead, Thomas’s temporary manager Doswell revealed he was pleased with his loan striker’s debut and the impact he has had on his team.

“I thought he did really well on the basis that he’s only played four or five Under-23s games for Coventry this season,” he said.

“He’s been able to get us back to the way we’ve been wanting to play with him and Dundas up top now.

“Kwame is six-foot-two, six-foot-three and with him we look a lot more like ourselves.”

