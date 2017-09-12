Coventry City boss Mark Robins insists crocked Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas remains part of his plans

Coventry City manager Mark Robins insists crocked Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas still has a future at the club.

The 21-year-old has only made 14 appearances in just over 12 months at the Ricoh Arena.

The Ghanaian has slipped out of first team contention and appears to be out of radar of the English side side.

He has been plagued by injuries since joining from Derby County, making just 14 appearances and scoring three goals.

But City chief Mark Robins insists the Ghanaian remains part of his plans.

“He has got to go out and try to get some football because his history at the moment is he hasn’t played enough games and he breaks down with injuries,” said City boss Mark Robins.

