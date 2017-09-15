Coventry City to recall Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas after short Sutton loan deal

Coventry City will recall striker Kwame Thomas after the end of his one-month loan deal at Sutton.

The National League side loaned out the 21-year-old after struggles.

The English-born Ghanaian will return to City after expiration of the short term loan deal.

Thomas made 14 League One appearances for the Sky Blues and scored three goals last season

The former England youth international began his career at Derby County, playing four times in the Championship.

He had loan spells with Notts County and Blackpool before joining Coventry in the summer of 2016, signing a two-year contract.

