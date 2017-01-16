Cranes is a team commanding Africa’s respect today

By Mark Namanya in Port-Gentil

Credit goalkeeper Denis Onyango or the Caf National Team of the Year award for the new-found respect accorded to Uganda Cranes these days.

Once upon a time they were viewed as paperweights of African football, but that perception is now consigned in the history bin.

“Uganda Cranes has been one of Africa’s most improved sides in the last 5-6 years,” says Nigeria journalist Gordon Emeji.

“Even when the team was not qualifying you could tell that it was a matter of time and they will definitely be dark horses in Port Gentil.”

It would be insincere to tip Cranes ahead of anyone of Ghana, Egypt and Mali and it is true that Uganda will be seeking to write a David fairytale story in a group of Goliaths.

Saturday’s two opening matches, however, showed why Cranes should approach the Ghana showdown with respect but not fear, eagerness but not edginess.

Both Cameroon and Gabon were the pre-match favourites and bookmakers picks to advance out of Group A at the expense of Burkina Faso and Gabon respectively.

That could still happen – only one game has been played with all four teams locked on a point – when all teams play their three matches but script that had Cameroon and Gabon with one foot in the knockout round has been torn to shreds.

Coach Micho Sredojevic may have a love-hate relationship with the federation but his stock has appreciated while at the helm of Ugandan football and is another reason why Cranes are not being written off.

Talk in a section of the stadia media centre at Stade De L’Amitie was speculating on Micho’s next destination with a number of continental journalists agreeing that he will land a new job after Afcon 2017 regardless of how Cranes performs.

Right now though, Micho’s mind is firmly focused on the opening match with Ghana and the Cranes team, which touched down on Saturday, looked a side set for the biggest tournament of their lives.

If Cranes watched the opening match, they will have drawn strength from a Guinea-Bissau team that snatched a point in their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations match.

The gap between the haves and have-nots has diminished to the point where nothing is a given in African football these days.

The era when possessing star-studded names in your team made a country automatic favourite is no more; teams today have to work to earn their result.

Ghana will know this better having encountered all sorts of problems against Uganda in the recent past.

Source: Daily Monitor

