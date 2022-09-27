Croatian referee to officiate Ghana vs Nicaragua friendly

Croatian Dario Bel has been named as the center referee for Nicaragua's international friendly against Ghana on Tuesday evening.

The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca, Spain.

Since 2016, the 34-year-old Croatian referee has officiated high-profile matches in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Kruno Saric, assistant I, and Kristijan Novosel, assistant II, will assist him.

Otto Addo's men will be looking to bounce back after losing 3-0 to Brazil in France on Monday.

The matches are part of Ghana's preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar later this year.