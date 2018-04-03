Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Crocked Anderlecht defender Dennis Appiah: "I will return stronger, as always"

Published on: 03 April 2018
Dennis Appiah

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah hopes to come back stronger after undergoing surgery to correct a neck injury which ruled him out of the season.

The French-born right back sustained the injury which has kept him out the Belgian championship playoffs.

In a message via Twitter, Appiah thanked the Anderlecht fans for the support he has received.

"Thank you all for your messages, that makes me very happy, I will return stronger, as always," writes the right back,'' he said.

Appiah hopes that Anderlecht will shine in the playoffs without him.

"All my heart is with my team and my teammates."

 

