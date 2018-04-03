Crocked Anderlecht defender Dennis Appiah: "I will return stronger, as always"

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah hopes to come back stronger after undergoing surgery to correct a neck injury which ruled him out of the season.

The French-born right back sustained the injury which has kept him out the Belgian championship playoffs.

In a message via Twitter, Appiah thanked the Anderlecht fans for the support he has received.

"Thank you all for your messages, that makes me very happy, I will return stronger, as always," writes the right back,'' he said.

Appiah hopes that Anderlecht will shine in the playoffs without him.

"All my heart is with my team and my teammates."

Merci énormément à vous tous pour vos messages. Cela me touche beaucoup. Je reviendrai plus fort 💪🏾 comme toujours. Je suis de tout cœur avec ma team et mes coéquipiers @rscanderlecht . Force à vous les gars pour les playoffs 🙏🏿💪🏿😈💜💜 pic.twitter.com/KpGhs43kv6 — Dennis Appiah (@DennisAppiahOff) March 29, 2018

