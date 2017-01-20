Crocked Baba Rahman visits Black Stars training before leaving camp to Germany

Baba Rahman showed up at the Black Stars training ground on Thursday afternoon before parting to Germany.

The Schalke 04 left has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations after damaging his knee during Ghana's opener against Uganda.

He has been asked to return to Gelsenkirchen to be further examined by the Bundesliga club.

Rahman could require surgery to correct the problem which will see him miss up to eight weeks.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)