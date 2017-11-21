Crocked Christian Atsu making progress, says Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez reveals

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says Ghana winger Christian Atsu is making progress in the treatment room but has some way to go before making his return.

Atsu aggravated a groin injury on international duty two weeks ago during the final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

He missed the match in Cape Coast and went on to sit out the Magpies' 4-1 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday.

Ahead of his side's clash against Watford at St James' Park, Benitez is happy with Atsu's return to match fitness.

''Lascelles is getting better, but still he will need some time, and Atsu is the same. It is too early to say (when they will be back),'' Benitez said.

''But Merino has been doing part of the training session and Dummett has done the full training session, so that is positive news for us.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)