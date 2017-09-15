Crocked defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh to give Wolves boss Nuno Santos selection headache if he returns from injury

Crocked Wolves defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh will give manager Nuno Espírito Santo selection when he recovers from an injury which has kept him in the cooler since he joined.

The Ghana defender has been ruled out for four months after undergoing an ankle surgery.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team extended their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions after drawing 3-3 at home to Bristol City.

But poor defending, particularly from set pieces, cost Wolves dearly in a game they certainly should have won.

Wolves' squad is looking very strong right now and the returns of Costa, Kortney Hause, Morgan Gibbs-White and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh will give Nuno almost an embarrassment of riches in a squad that looks deep enough to cover almost all eventualities.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature for the club after signing on a free transfer in the summer from German second-tier side Eintracht Braunschweig.

