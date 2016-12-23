Crocked German star Jerome Boateng recovering from chest injury

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is recuperating well after undergoing surgery in a pectoral tendon.

The club has announced the German defender, born to a Ghanaian father, will be on the sidelines due to the setback.

But the Germany international seems to be in good spirits, posting a picture to Instagram from his hospital bed giving his fans the peace sign.

The picture is captioned: 'Mission #ComebackStronger just started. Thanks for your get well wishes. #AlwaysPositive #JB17'.

Boateng has not played for the Bundesliga champions since the 3-2 defeat at Rostov on November 22.

The European giants confirmed on Tuesday that the defender will be out for six weeks after he went under the knife in Munich.

