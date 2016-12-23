Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Crocked German star Jerome Boateng recovering from chest injury

Published on: 23 December 2016

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is recuperating well after undergoing surgery in a pectoral tendon.

The club has announced the German defender, born to a Ghanaian father, will be on the sidelines due to the setback.

But the Germany international seems to be in good spirits, posting a picture to Instagram from his hospital bed giving his fans the peace sign.

The picture is captioned: 'Mission #ComebackStronger just started. Thanks for your get well wishes. #AlwaysPositive #JB17'.

Boateng has not played for the  Bundesliga champions since the 3-2 defeat at Rostov on November 22.

The European giants confirmed on Tuesday that the defender will be out for six weeks after he went under the knife in Munich.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations