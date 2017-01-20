Crocked Ghana defender Baba Rahman set to fly out to Germany tonight

Injured Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman will depart for Germany tonight after being ruled out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Schalke 04 defender damaged his knee during the Black Stars opener against Uganda in Port-Gentil on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old watched his colleagues at training on Thursday.

He is expected to fly out of Gabon tonight to Germany for further assessment.

The absence of the left-back is a major blow for coach Avram Grant who must now find a replacement and quick ahead of Saturday's clash against Mali.

