Crocked Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp hits gym to start recovery after surgery

Crystal Palace defender Jeffery Schlupp has begun his recovery process after undergoing a surgery on his knee fortnight ago.

The versatile defender went under the knife to fix the injury picked up during their FA Cup third round defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on January 8.

Schlupp, who is expected to be out for three months has started working on his recovery process.

The 25-year-old shared a picture of himself in a knee brace, using a workout rope in the gym.

https://twitter.com/Jeffrey_Schlupp/status/955784836949659648

