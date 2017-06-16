Crocked Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh itches for quick comeback

Ghanaian attacker Samuel Tetteh is itching to get back into action after entering the final phase of his rehabilitation following his long injury lay off.

The Red Bull Salzburg attacker has been out of action for four months after sustaining a knee injury just after helping the Black Stars to a fourth place finish in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Speaking to Joy FM, the 20-year-old reiterated his desire to return to full fitness after entering the final phase of his rehabilitation.

"It has been tough, during my surgery and rehab but gradually things are getting better and i can't wait to be back on the pitch again,"

Tetteh was a revelation in the Austria Bundesliga II with FC Liefering before being recalled back to Red Bull Salzsburg but did not feature in the side's league title run-in due to the knee injury he sustained in training.

