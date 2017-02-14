Crocked Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong out for a MONTH with an arm injury

Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong will require a period of four weeks to recuperate from an injury he picked up on the opening day of the Ghana Premier League against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Frimpong suffered an arm injury at the Baba Yara stadium and has been assessed by doctors.

He failed to complete the match as the Porcupine Warriors rallied from behind to record the crucial win.

He will miss the next four matches of the side including next weekend's clash at Berekum Chelsea.

