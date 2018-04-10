Crocked Kotoko striker Saddick Adams itching to return after revealing 'I miss football a lot'

Injured Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams is itching to return to the field after two months in the treatment.

The 28-year-old sufffered the problem during the club's CAF Confederation Cup defeat at CARA Brazzaville in February.

Adams has since not featured for the Porcupine Warriors in this season's Ghana Premier League and his absence has affected his side who are struggling to score goals.

''I have started running on my own. And so I hope be back soon. I am just praying to be fit in time to join my team mates,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

''I miss football a lot but injury is part of the game. It is disturbing when injury happens to a player but I hope to come back stronger.''

