Crocked Liberty Professionals midfielder Tamimu Montari vows to return stronger
Injured Liberty Professionals midfielder Tamimu Montari has vowed to return to the pitch stronger.
Montari has not been involved since he suffered a serious injury in their Ghana Premier League opener at Kotoko.
The 21-year-old is eager to return to the pitch to help his side's survival in the local top-flight.
“The doctor says my ligament is intact but they still need to run a few tests on me to check if I can join my team mates at training in a few days or not.” Montari told Graphic Sports
“The doctor says my ligament is intact but they still need to run a few tests on me to check if I can join my teammates at training in a few days or not.
“I am worried about our current position on the league table and I am sure that things would have been better if I had been around”.
“This season I have played only one game, against Kotoko where I suffered this injury. I have undergone a series of treatments and I had surgery about two weeks ago, but I am becoming restless especially now that the second round is about to begin.
“This season I have played only one game, against Kotoko where I suffered this injury. I have undergone a series of treatments and I had surgery about two weeks ago, but I am becoming restless especially now that the second round is about to begin."