Crocked Nordsjælland striker Godsway Donyoh set to return to training later this month

Injured Nordsjælland striker Godsway Donyoh is set to return to full scale training before the end of the month.

The Ghanaian forward has been sidelined for almost seven month after suffering a serious injury while in action.

The former Manchester City starlet has is refused training with his return date fixde for later this month.

Donyoh netted five times and providing two assists in eight games prior to the setback.

