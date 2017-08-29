Crystal Palace ace Jeffery Schlupp returns to Ghana squad

Crystal Palace defender Jeffery Schlupp has returned to the Black Stars squad ahead of the next month double header 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo after being out of the team since November last year.

Schlupp, 24, was snubbed by coach Kwasi Appiah for the clash with Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier but is returning into the team for the 2018 World Cup qualifier with Congo.

Schlupp was last invited into Ghana squad when the Black Stars visited Egypt in Alexandria for the second group game of the World Cup qualifier – a game the Black Stars lost 2-0.

The former Leicester City versatile defender missed the team's first training session on Monday but he's expected to join up the squad on Tuesday to begin full scale training Crystal Palace

Despite finding game time difficult to come by at club side, Schlupp is expected to go head-to-head with Lumor Agbenyanu for the left back starting spot.

The Black Stars will host the Red Devils of Congo on September 1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as they begin a herculean task of securing a ticket for the tournament in Russia next year.

Ghana have a point from two matches in the group following a draw with Uganda in Tamale and a 2-0 defeat to Egypt in Alexandria.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)