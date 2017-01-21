Crystal Palace boss Allardyce confirms Ghana international Schlupp is available for Everton clash

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has confirmed Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp will be available for his side for their crucial English Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Eagles last weekend as they slipped to a 3-0 away loss at West Ham United.

However he was not involved in their FA Cup triumph over Bolton Wanderers and manager Allardyce has confirmed the German-born would return for the clash with Everton.

"Jeffrey Schlupp is in the squad, available for selection. No problem at all. Happy to be involved and get the chance of a new career here at Palace," he said in an interview.

Palace are just above the relegation zone and must beat Everton to better than survival chances of moving up the ladder.

Schlupp moved to the Selhurst Park from Premier League title-holders Leicester City and is expected to play an influential role their campaign.

He was not considered for a place in the Ghana squad for the 2017 AFCON by Black Stars head coach Avram Grant.

Many technical brains in Ghana have suggested Schlupp's availability would have provided a solution for the left-back role with Schalke 04 defender Baba Rahman out of the tournament with an injury.

By El Akyereko

