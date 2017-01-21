Crystal Palace boss hoping new signing Jeffrey Schlupp will add fire to his team

Crystal Palace boss Sam Alladyce is hoping that the addition of Jeffrey Schlupp will add needed energy to keep the team afloat.

Palace this weekend entertain an Everton side -- fresh from their magnificent 4-0 thumping of Manchester City -- having failed to record a win from their last seven league matches.

Allardyce, who has never been relegated as a top-flight manager, is also chasing his first league victory since taking over from Alan Pardew in December.

"When I've been in this position before, I tell players how many people relegation affects at a football club,'' Allardyce added.

"So many people have to lose their jobs because of it, or certainly would have to re-apply for their jobs or cut their salaries by 50 percent, just to stay working at the club.

"It can be devastation from top to bottom, all the way down to security or whoever makes the tea. Every area financially has to be trimmed back because of the loss of revenue from falling out of the Premier League.

"It's a responsibility to keep the club in the Premier League and we're the only ones who can do it; the first-team players and the backroom staff.

"They also have responsibilities for their own families. They'd get a reduced contract if they go out of the Premier League as well, so there's enough motivation there for me and the players to make sure they get out of trouble now.''

