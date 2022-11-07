Crystal Palace boss Vieira wants Jordan Ayew to get goals

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has challenged Jordan Ayew to be more decisive in front of goal.

Vieira has benefited from Ayew's versatility, as he can use him anywhere from midfield to attack.

He has been impressive, but his lack of goals is concerning. Ayew has only had one assist this season.

"When you look at his performances for the football club since I’ve been here, he’s a player you can count on," Vieira said as quoted by the club's website.

"What I mean is that he’s a team player. He’s got experience of the Premier League and for a club like us to have a player like Jordan is a plus.

"In every football club, you have a Jordan Ayew that the manager loves to have in the squad. Because Jordan is the type of player who will always put the team first before himself. He’s a team player and his attitude has been fantastic in training, in games, off the field, and I don’t have any doubt that the Palace fans show and give him the love he deserves and needs."

"The other side of the game that for us as a club is really important is that players sacrifice themselves for the team. Jordan, yes, shoots and I want him to score more goals and be more decisive, but what he gives to the team, the balance he gives to the team, the way he is working out of possession, allows us to perform."

Ayew featured in the London Derby victory against West Ham United on Saturday.

He will be in Qatar for the World Cup with the Black Stars.