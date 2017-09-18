Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Crystal Palace defender Jeff Schlupp comes under stinging criticism over poor display against Southampton

Published on: 18 September 2017

Jeffrey Schlupp has come under stinging criticism from Crystal Palace fans following their 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton over the weekend.

The Ghana defender put up another disappointing performance at Selhurst Park as Palace lost their fifth game in succession this weekend.

Many of Palace's players under-performed on the day including Jeffrey Schlupp, who came in for plenty of criticism after the final whistle.

The 24-year-old is yet to really prove his worth in the Premier League despite being highly rated at former club Leicester City, and on Saturday he struggled to make any significant impact.

 

