Crystal Palace defender Jeff Schlupp comes under stinging criticism over poor display against Southampton

Jeffrey Schlupp has come under stinging criticism from Crystal Palace fans following their 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton over the weekend.

The Ghana defender put up another disappointing performance at Selhurst Park as Palace lost their fifth game in succession this weekend.

Many of Palace's players under-performed on the day including Jeffrey Schlupp, who came in for plenty of criticism after the final whistle.

The 24-year-old is yet to really prove his worth in the Premier League despite being highly rated at former club Leicester City, and on Saturday he struggled to make any significant impact.

Schlupp doesn't even deserve a rating absolute embarrassment — charlie (@sharpy2606) September 16, 2017

@RoyHodgson6 @CPFC #cpfc Does not take much to see ward + punch + Schlupp poor today. One fit striker is bad too..You have much work to do. — Mike Deacon (@MikeABFL) September 16, 2017

Puncheon and Schlupp are holding @CPFC back. Another match where we defended a one nil loss and offered nothing offensively... — Alex South (@southyonthenet) September 16, 2017

I dunno, Schlupp was poor today but has been a lot better for us than PvA since they both joined. — L.i.am (@GilesyL14) September 16, 2017

Puncheon Ward Schlupp Hennessey Dann. All terrible again. All undropable — Laurence Hill (@LaurenceCPFC) September 16, 2017

Schlupp has had the worst game I've seen from anyone in a Palace shirt since .... well, Schlupp at Burnley last week #cpfc — Keith Jackson (@KeithDJackson) September 16, 2017

How is schlupp even a premier league medal winner? He's god awful #cpfc — Aaron Potts (@Apotts7) September 16, 2017

