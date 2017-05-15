Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp makes Premier League team of the week

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp has been selected as the best left back in the English Premier League after excelling for Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Schlupp was one of the top performers for Palace who relegated Hull City with a comprehensive 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

His performance did not go unnoticed as Whoscored.com, the largest detailed football statistics website included him in their Best XI for Round of 37.

Schlupp scored a rating of 7.8 to beat stiff competition from other full backs to make the team.

Philippe Coutinho is our Premier League player of the week with a perfect 10 https://t.co/BIw8fiiPO3 pic.twitter.com/1i0dmWSHkp — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 15, 2017

