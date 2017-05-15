Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp makes Premier League team of the week

Published on: 15 May 2017
Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp has been selected as the best left back in the English Premier League after excelling for Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Schlupp was one of the top performers for Palace who relegated Hull City with a comprehensive 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

His performance did not go unnoticed as Whoscored.com, the largest detailed football statistics website included him in their Best XI for Round of 37.

Schlupp scored a rating of 7.8 to beat stiff competition from other full backs to make the team.

