Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp returns to Ghana squad after long absence

The Black Stars technical team will welcome the return of one of their star players Jeffrey Schlupp to the team for the game against the Red Devils of Congo this week after a long absence.

The defender who can play as an attacker and also in defense has not been part of the team after requesting to be excused for the Africa Cup of Nations that was staged in Gabon.

Schlupp's time with the national team can be best described as a miss after a very difficult integration that has seen him miss out to Baba Rahman as the one to take the left back position.

With Baba Rahman out due to a prolong knee injury the Ghanaian will now get the opportunity though Lumor is doing his best to make it a competition.

Whatever the decision of the coach is it will be an interesting one as Schlupp is not known to always be happy while on the bench.

