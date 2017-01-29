Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp ruled out for weeks after hamstring injury in FA Cup defeat

Crystal Palace defender is facing spells on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

The Ghana international was substituted in the second half with Zeki Fryers coming on in his place.

He went straight down the tunnel with what looked like a hamstring problem.

Eagles manager Sam Allardyce confirmed in his post-match press conference that Schlupp could be out for weeks.

"Losing Schluppy is a big blow," he said. "It is a hamstring problem and he is going to be missing for a while."

