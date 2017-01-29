Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp ruled out for weeks after hamstring injury in FA Cup defeat

Published on: 29 January 2017
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City compete for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on January 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender is facing spells on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

The Ghana international was substituted in the second half with Zeki Fryers coming on in his place.

He went straight down the tunnel with what looked like a hamstring problem.

Eagles manager Sam Allardyce confirmed in his post-match press conference that Schlupp could be out for weeks.

"Losing Schluppy is a big blow," he said.  "It is a hamstring problem and he is going to be missing for a while."

