Crystal Palace hoping to sign unsettled Leicester City star Jeff Schlupp in coming days

Crystal Palace are hoping to sign unsettled Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp in the coming days, according to Skysports.

The 24-year-old, who was left out of Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, could make the switch.

Schlupp has struggled for game time this season under Claudio Ranieri and has been angling for a move away from the King Power stadium.

And Skysports journalist Aidan Magee has claimed the Ghana international will leave in the coming days.

“We are told Palace remain keen to take Jeff Schlupp and want to reach an agreement in the coming days.” he said

The versatile man won the club’s Young Player of the Year award in their Premier League win last season.

